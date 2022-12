A 28-year-old Italian man from Birżebbuġa sustained grievous injuries after being run over in Triq San Ġorġ, Birżebbuġa.

The accident happened at 7pm on Thursday with police saying that the man was runover by a Toyota Ist driven by a 56-year-old man from the same locality.

The Italian was hospitalised and certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police are investigating.