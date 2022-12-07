menu

Two men sustain grievous injuries in separate traffic accidents

On Tuesday a 59-year-old from Qrendi and a 54-year-old from San Pawl il-Baħar were treated at Mater Dei after being in separate traffic accidents

7 December 2022, 10:29am
by Marianna Calleja

Two men, a 59-year-old from Qrendi and a 54-year-old from San Pawl il-Baħar, were treated on Tuesday, at Mater Dei after being in separate traffic accidents.

Around 4:30 pm, the first collision occurred in Regional Road, Santa Venera. The man was struck by a 33-year-old Marsaxlokk woman driving a Toyota Aygo when he was riding his Kymco Agility motorcycle. 

The second accident happened in the evening at around 9pm in Triq il-Missjunarji Maltin, Mosta. The 54-year-old man was also driving a motorcycle, a Honda WW125, when he was hit by a BMW being driven by a 25-year-old woman.

Both men received medical attention on-site, but they were later taken to Mater Dei, where it was determined that they had sustained grievous wounds.

