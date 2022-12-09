Motorcyclist grievously injured in Birkirkara collision

A Birkirkara resident, a 25-year-old Nepalese man, suffered grievous injuries in a car collision on Thursday night.

The accident happened at 11pm in Triq il-Wied, Birkirkara.

According to police investigations, the victim was on a KTM Duke motorbike when he collided with a Toyota Aygo, driven by a 35-year-old Italian, who resides in San Gwann.

The victim received aid right away, but was later admitted to Mater Dei hospital he was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

The police investigations are still ongoing.