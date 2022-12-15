menu

San Pawl il-Baħar accident leaves man with grievous injuries

marianna_calleja
15 December 2022, 4:48pm
by Marianna Calleja

A 26-year-old man has been hospitalised after being grievously injured in a traffic accident.

The accident happened on Thursday morning in Tamar Street, San Pawl il-Baħar.

Police investigations show the 26-year-old Syrian, San Pawl il-Baħar resident, being hit by a Citroen Jumper driven by a 41-year-old man resident of Żejtun.

The victim was given assistance by a medical team but was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where it was certified that he was grievously injured.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
