Elderly woman hit by car in Mosta

The woman suffered grievous injuries in a traffic accident which happened at 11:00am in Triq l-Imdina Ħ’Attard 

marianna_calleja
16 December 2022, 4:11pm
by Marianna Calleja

A 72-year-old woman from Naxxar, suffered grievous injuries in a traffic accident on Friday morning.

Police said the accident happened at 11:00am in Triq l-Imdina Ħ’Attard.

Preliminary investigations show the woman being hit by a Toyota Vitz driven by a 20-year-old man, a resident of Mosta.

Medical assistance was provided on-site however the woman was hospitalised at Mater Dei where it was certified she suffered grievous injuries.

