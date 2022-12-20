menu

Four grievously injured in separate traffic accidents

Three men and a woman were hospitalised on Tuesday morning after being in separate accidents

20 December 2022, 3:34pm
by Marianna Calleja

Two men were hospitalised after being in a traffic accident in Triq il-Mellieħa, Mellieħa.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning, around 6:45 am.

Police said a Toyota Corsa driven by a 26-year-old Rabat, Gozo, resident, collided with a pole.

A 25-year-old Għajsielem resident and a 30-year-old Żebbuġ, Gozo resident, were both passengers in the same car.

The driver and the 25-year-old were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified they were suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is underway.

Man grievously injured in a motorcycle accident

Also on Tuesday, at around 9:00 am, Police were informed of a traffic accident in Triq il-Mosta, San Pawl il-Baħar. 

Police said a 27-year-old San Pawl-il-Baħar resident was driving a Peugeot Speedfight motorcycle, when he collided with a Toyota Hilux, driven by a 66-year-old Naxxar resident.

A medical team was dispatched and took the man to Mater Dei hospital, where was certified as having suffered grievous inquiries. Police investigations are underway. 

Elderly woman hit by a car in Birkirkara

An hour later, at around 10:00 am, another victim was taken to hospital after suffering grievous injuries in a traffic accident in Triq il-Wied, Birkirkara. 

Police said the 85-year-old woman was hit by a Renault Captur driven by a 24-year-old Naxxar resident.

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified of suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

