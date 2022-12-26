Bulgarian man extradited from Malta

A 47-year-old man from Bulgaria was extradited back to his home country to serve a two-year rape sentence.

Police had arrested the man in Żabbar on 20 November on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Bulgarian authorities.

Police arrested him after weeks of investigations that led them to establish that the man was living in Malta.

A day after his arrest, the man was brought to court so that extradition proceedings can kick off.

On 14 December, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech ordered that he be sent back to his country.

