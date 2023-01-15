Fatal traffic accident on Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass

A man was hit by a car on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass Saturday evening and later died from his injuries.

The driver of the car is being investigated by police, and a magistrate has ordered an inquiry with several experts appointed to assist.

Police received a report of a traffic accident along the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass at 7pm on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations suggested that a man was hit by a Kia Sorento car, driven by a 24-year-old man from Birżebbuġa.

A medical team administered first aid on site and an ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital.

Here, police found that the victim was a 79-year-old man from Marsa. He was pronounced dead a short while after being admitted to hospital.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has been notified of the case and has ordered an inquiry. He has appointed several experts to help in the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.