Ex-policeman charged with involuntary homicide by summons, two years after fatal traffic accident

A former police officer has been charged with involuntary homicide, two years after being involved in a fatal traffic accident in Żebbug.

51-year-old Christopher Cutajar from Żabbar appeared before magistrate Monica Vella this morning, having been arraigned by summons -not under arrest.

Cutajar is accused of the involuntary homicide of Lisa Marie Curmi, a 32-year-old woman from Mtarfa, who had been riding pillion on a friend’s Harley Davidson motorcycle when it was involved in a collision with Cutajar’s Toyota Porte on 17 May 2020.

The motorcycle overturned, slightly injuring the rider and grievously injuring Curmi, who died in hospital, 10 days later.

The police inspector originally in charge of the investigation had later been assigned to a different unit, which contributed to the delay in prosecuting the accused.

A police witness, Sergeant Mark Anthony Spiteri, told the court this morning that he had taken Cutajar to the police station to explain what happened. Cutajar had told the police that he had taken his car to a car wash that day and upon exiting the car wash had ended up on the outer lane, in the path of the oncoming Harley Davidson, when the fatal collision took place. A bystander had told the sergeant that as soon as the car pulled out of the car wash and into the outer lane, the motorcycle had braked hard before losing control, the court was told.

Cutajar was not arraigned under arrest, and therefore bail was not required.

Lawyer Dominic Micallef was defence counsel to the accused. Lawyer Lennox Vella is representing the family of the victim. Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi is appearing on behalf of the motorcycle’s driver. Inspector Clayton Camilleri is prosecuting.

The case was adjourned to February.