Homeless food thief stole to survive, lawyer tells court

A homeless man will be sentenced next week after he admitted to theft charges, claiming to have stolen food items to survive.

Sahal Jama Mohammed, 19, from Somalia was arraigned on Friday afternoon before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo by Inspector Andrew Agius Bonello.

The accused pleaded guilty, confirming his plea when given an opportunity to retract it by the court.

Lawyer David Bonello, defence counsel, described the crimes as simple theft. “He stole yoghurt, tuna and wraps, so he could eat,” he said. A jail sentence would simply be postponing the problem, as he would be back on the street after just a few weeks, argued the lawyer.

However, besides the two counts of theft from supermarkets in Birkirkara and Balzan, the man was also accused of stealing another man’s mobile phone, that charge being aggravated by the value of the item stolen.

Both prosecution and defence suggested a suspended sentence would be a fitting punishment in the circumstances.

The court adjourned the case to January 25 for sentencing. Bail was not requested in the interim.

A homeless man will be sentenced next week after he admitted to theft charges, claiming to have stolen food items to survive.

Sahal Jama Mohammed, 19, from Somalia was arraigned on Friday afternoon before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo by Inspector Andrew Agius Bonello.

The accused pleaded guilty, confirming his plea when given an opportunity to retract it by the court.

Lawyer David Bonello, defence counsel, described the crimes as simple theft. “He stole yoghurt, tuna and wraps, so he could eat,” he said. A jail sentence would simply be postponing the problem, as he would be back on the street after just a few weeks, argued the lawyer.

However, besides the two counts of theft from supermarkets in Birkirkara and Balzan, the man was also accused of stealing another man’s mobile phone, that charge being aggravated by the value of the item stolen.

Both prosecution and defence suggested a suspended sentence would be a fitting punishment in the circumstances.

The court adjourned the case to January 25 for sentencing. Bail was not requested in the interim.