Reversing car leaves elderly man grievously injured in Mosta
The accident happened in Triq Valletta, Mosta on Monday afternoon
An elderly man was injured on Monday afternoon after being hit by a reversing car.
The man, aged 88, from Birkirkara, was hurt after being hit by a Toyota Vitz, driven by a 65-year-old man from Birkirkara, who was reversing his car out of a parking space.
The accident happened in Triq Valletta, Mosta, at around 3:30pm.
The accident left the 88-year-old grievously injured while the other man suffered no injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.