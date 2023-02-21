menu

Reversing car leaves elderly man grievously injured in Mosta

The accident happened in Triq Valletta, Mosta on Monday afternoon

marianna_calleja
21 February 2023, 9:04am
by Marianna Calleja

An elderly man was injured on Monday afternoon after being hit by a reversing car.

The man, aged 88, from Birkirkara, was hurt after being hit by a Toyota Vitz, driven by a 65-year-old man from Birkirkara, who was reversing his car out of a parking space.

The accident happened in Triq Valletta, Mosta, at around 3:30pm. 

The accident left the 88-year-old grievously injured while the other man suffered no injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
