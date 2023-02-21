Man held at knifepoint in Birkirkara robbery

An armed and masked man robbed a shop in Triq Ġużè Orlando, Birkirkara on Monday at around 8pm.

The police said the thief held the cashier, a 31-year-old man from Ħ’Attard at knifepoint as he threatened him to hand over the cash.

No one was injured, but the thief managed to get away.

Police search for the armed thief is still ongoing.

Duty Magistrate Gabriella Vella was informed of the case, and investigations are underway.