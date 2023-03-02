menu

Container topples over in Qormi, no one injured

The accident happened in the vicinity of Centerparc at around 11:45am • Drivers advised to use alternative routes

 

marianna_calleja
2 March 2023, 1:28pm
by Marianna Calleja

A container has toppled over on Qormi Road, Ħal Qormi - in the vicinity of Centerparc.

A Police spokesperson told MaltaToday, the accident happened around 11:45am and no one has been injured.

Police are currently on-site while LESA officers are assisting in traffic management.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes for the time being.

More to follow.

