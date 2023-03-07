Lifeless body found in sea off Ġnejna Bay
A dead body was discovered in the sea off Ġnejna bay, police said on Wednesday.
The body was found at around 11:30am, after a report was received by the police that it was spotted in the sea.
Preliminary investigations showed the unidentified body has yet to be identified as it was in an advanced state of decomposition.
Duty magistrate Elaine Mercieca is holding an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.