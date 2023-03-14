Woman grievously injured after getting hit by car
Colombian youth hospitalised in Birkirkara accident
A 23-year-old Colombian woman was grievously injured after getting hit by a car on Monday.
Police said the accident happened in Triq Dun Gejtano Mannarino, Birkirkara at around 4pm.
Preliminary investigations showed the woman was hit by a Ford Kuga driven by a 31-year-old man from Naxxar.
The woman was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, before she was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.