Woman grievously injured after getting hit by car

A 23-year-old Colombian woman was grievously injured after getting hit by a car on Monday.

Police said the accident happened in Triq Dun Gejtano Mannarino, Birkirkara at around 4pm.

Preliminary investigations showed the woman was hit by a Ford Kuga driven by a 31-year-old man from Naxxar.

The woman was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, before she was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.