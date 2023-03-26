menu

Man falls three storeys in St Julian’s, grievously injured

Man hospitalised after falling from a height of around three storeys into the shaft of his residence

marianna_calleja
26 March 2023, 5:11pm
by Marianna Calleja

A 25-year-old Indian man has been hospitalised after falling a height of three storeys in St Julians.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the accident happened at around 12:00pm, after the man fell from the balcony into the shaft of his residence in Triq San Ġorġ.

The man was administered first aid with help from the Civil Department, before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. There he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.