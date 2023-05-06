Motorcyclist, 16, grievously injured in Birżebbuġa car crash

A 16-year old youth from Bormla suffered serious injuries when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in Birżebbuġa yesterday afternoon

In a statement, the police said that the incident had occurred at around 4:30pm on Saturday in Triq San Tumas, Birżebbuġa.

Initial investigations at the scene had established that the 16 year old had been riding the Yamaha motorcycle involved in the collision with a Honda Fit driven by a 54 year old woman from Birżebbuġa.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance and was certified as having been grievously injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.