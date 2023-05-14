Man in critical condition after inhaling toxic gases in field well

In Ħ’Attard, a man's life hangs in the balance after being exposed to hazardous fumes while working inside a field well.

The authorities received a distress call around 11:15 a.m on Sunday prompting the police to rush to the location situated in an area known as "tal-Ħofra."

The man's identity remains unknown as he was discovered unconscious at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the cause of his incapacitation was likely due to inhalation of toxic gases.

The Civil Protection Department assisted the police, and the man was transported to Mater Dei Hospital, were it was discovered he is sustaining serious injuries.

Duty Magistrate Ian Farrugia has been informed and has initiated an inquiry into the matter, while police continue their investigations.