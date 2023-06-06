Updated | Van crashes in Regional Road tunnel, four men hospitalised

A person had to be extracted from their van after crashing into the tunnel wall at Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, better known as Regional Road.

Police told MaltaToday that the accident happened around 4:20pm, outside the tunnels, in the direction towards St Julians.

A medical team, assisted by the Civil Protection Department are on site to provide assistance to those injured in the accident.

Details of the accident are sketchy, and the events leading up to the collision are yet to be determined.

However, initial findings indicate that a left-hand drive Mercedes Sprinter collided with a wall, primarily impacting the front right section of the van.

At the time of the accident, there were four individuals inside the vehicle. The front right passenger was trapped due to the impact and sustained the most severe injuries.

Among the passengers, were a 42-year-old Maltese man and a 31-year-old Nepalese man, both residents of St. Paul's Bay.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution and comply with instructions by law enforcement officials, as traffic is directed through San Gwann.

This is a developing story.