NGOs urge government to fulfil promise on HIV medication

NGOs have called for an update from government concerning its pledge to introduce free Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) for people living with HIV.

Four months after providing formal feedback on the Sexual Health Strategy in February, the NGOs say they have received no communication from government.

“This prolonged silence is deeply concerning, especially in light of Malta’s rising HIV rates,” the NGOs said.

READ ALSO: Life after an HIV diagnosis: ‘I don’t want it to be my identity’

They explained that as of June 2025, Malta has a significant total of 754 active cases of people living with HIV, with 2024 seeing 113 new HIV diagnoses, which represents the highest number recorded in a single year over the past decade. This places Malta among EU countries with the highest rates of new diagnoses.

The lack of updates regarding the promised free PrEP and PEP is especially troubling, they NGOs say, as these preventive treatments are vital for those most at risk, and continued delays in access could lead to serious public health consequences and further new diagnoses.

The group of NGOs noted that the promise of free PrEP and PEP is long overdue, having been an electoral promise in 2022 and mentioned again in the Sexual Health Strategy in December 2024, a strategy which itself was delayed for a decade.

In light of a Healthy Ministry reply to MaltaToday indicating that the tender for HIV treatment, which will now include PrEP and PEP, is nearing expiration, the NGOs are urging the ministry to finalise and issue this tender as soon as possible. They question how many more preventable HIV diagnoses will occur before government honors its commitment.

The NGOs urged government to emulate the United Kingdom's approach by providing free Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) to all people living with HIV, irrespective of their immigration status.

“Sexual health services must be accessible to everyone living in Malta and Gozo. The strategy must prioritise access to testing and treatment, especially to those who are less likely to seek regular care.”

The NGOs advocated for the implementation of opt-out testing for any blood tests conducted at Mater Dei Hospital, Gozo General Hospital, and Primary Health Centres. This aims to broaden the scope of HIV testing, reducing the number of late diagnoses and complications arising from advanced HIV infection.

They further noted that in a society where discussions about sexual behaviors remain taboo, mental health support is crucial, particularly for individuals processing difficult diagnoses such as sexually transmitted infections.

The statement was signed by Checkpoint Malta, LGBTI+ Gozo, Aditus Foundation, Moviment Graffitti, ARC - Allied Rainbow Communities, MGRM, and Drachma LGBTI.