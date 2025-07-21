MHRA slams pilots’ industrial action: ‘Irresponsible, unjustified and harmful’

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association has condemned industrial action by KM Malta Airlines pilots during the critical summer tourism season.

“At a time when Malta is welcoming thousands of visitors daily and the tourism sector is operating at full capacity, these actions by pilots are irresponsible, unjustified, and harmful to the national economy,” the tourism lobby said on Monday.

The Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) gave notice of the industrial action on Friday, but it comes into effect on Monday morning (today).

Among the directives are time-saving measures, such as refusing to carry out pre-flight preparation at home and no fuelling whilst boarding. Pilots will also have to perform full-length departures—taking off from the beginning of a runway—and full arrival procedures, while any passenger announcements must be done by the pilots in Maltese only, except in emergency situations.

The industrial action appears to result from a breakdown in communication between the airline and the union over members’ safety and well-being.

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) slammed the lack of “regard” by the pilots union for the “broader consequences to the economy and the thousands of Maltese and Gozitans who depend on tourism for their livelihood.”

“MHRA fully respects the right of employees to voice concerns through legitimate channels. However, such rights must be exercised responsibly and proportionately, especially when essential public services and national interests are at stake. The current actions fall far short of that standard,” it said.

It said ALPA should suspend the directives and take into account the wider national implications of their actions.

“Malta cannot afford to have its tourism industry and its international image jeopardised by internal industrial disputes,” it said. “MHRA stands firmly behind KM Malta Airlines in its efforts to deliver a consistent and reliable service to inbound and outbound travellers.”

MHRA is also calling on the airline to actively start recruiting foreign pilots.