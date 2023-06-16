Man wanted by police claims neither he or his lawyers were informed of court sitting

A man wanted by the police was never notified by the authorities, and was only informed of a pending court case when a statement was issued.

Earlier on Friday, the police issued a wanted notice for Ryan Dimech over a pending court case.

Dimech, a self-employed truckdriver who transports goods out of Malta, took to Facebook to post a photo of himself stating he didn’t “steal from his country” or “kill anyone”.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Dimech said the issue resolves around a family court case, and neither him nor his lawyers were informed of the sitting.

“I have been abroad for six weeks, and I didn’t even receive a single phone call,” he said. “All of a sudden I see my face all over the feed.”

Dimech, who lives in Xemxija, said that when he called the locality’s police station, they were not informed of the wanted notice, and was directed to the Paola police station.

He said he will be arriving in Malta tonight, and will be going to the police station first thing in the morning.

Last week, Marziq Abdelaziz, a man wanted by the police in connection with an ongoing court case, had been found in prison, according to former PN MP and lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

MaltaToday reached out the police, who said the wanted notice has not be retracted. A spokesperson reiterated information in the statement that he is wanted by order of a Magistrate.