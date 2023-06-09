Wanted man 'was in prison' all along, former PN MP claims

Marziq Abdelaziz, a man who was wanted by the police in connection with an ongoing court case, has been found.

A few hours after the police issued a request for information, on the whereabouts of Abdelaziz, former Nationalist MP and lawyer, Jason Azzopardi, told Facebook that the man was already in prison.

"Did he escape your notice, right before your eyes? And you expect us to trust you in uncovering those who conceal corruption," Azzopardi said.

Azzopardi expressed his concerns about the police commissioner’s performance, questioning the need for a public appeal when the person in question was already serving time in Division One.