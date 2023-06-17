Murder suspects of 2005 murder acquitted

Anthony Bugeja and Piero Di Bartolo have been acquitted following a trial by jury on Saturday regarding the murder of Albert Brian Rosso, who disappeared in 2005 and whose body was never found.

Rosso, 48, from Marsaxlokk, was shot dead in his hometown on October 10, 2005, outside a house belonging to Anthony Bugeja, one of the men accused of his murder. Prosecutors said that Rosso’s killing was connected to a dispute over a fishing vessel owned by Rosso and Bugeja and on which Di Bartolo worked.

This is a developing story. More details to follow