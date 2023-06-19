Woman imprisoned after admitting to biting, kicking police officer

A woman has been sentenced to six months in prison and fined after she admitted to having bitten and kicked a police officer at the Rabat police station in Gozo.

Mihaela Dolacioiu, 29, from Romania was arraigned before magistrate Brigitte Sultana in Gozo on Monday, charged with having violently resisted the police sergeant in question, while he had been executing a lawful order. She was also charged with causing him slight injuries, breaching the public peace and obstructing the police.

Dolacioiu was additionally charged with being a recidivist.

It is understood that the woman had bitten the officer and kicked him in the groin when he had intervened to stop a fight in Marsalforn early on Sunday morning.

The defendant, assisted by lawyer Kevin Mompalao, who was appointed as legal aid counsel, pleaded guilty as charged.

After confirming her admission as required by law, the court declared Dolacioiu guilty, sentencing her to imprisonment for six months. A €4,000 fine was also imposed by the court.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted