Man dies after crashing into two parked cars, residence in Rabat

A 60-year-old man from Rabat lost his life in the early hours of Sunday after he crashed into two parked vehicles and a residence in Rabat.

Police said that at around 12.30 am it was informed of an incident at Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier in Rabat.

From its preliminary investigations, it results that the victim, who was driving a Skoda Rapid, crashed into a parked Fiat Punto and a Peugeot 206, and eventually into a residence.

A man who lives in the neighbourhood assisted the victim but when a medical team arrived on the scene, he was certified dead.

Magistrate Gianella Busuttil is leading an inquiry in order to establish the cause of death, while police investigations are ongoing.