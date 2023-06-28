Baron Sant Cassia murder: AG does not contest psychiatrists' conclusion about defendant's mental faculties

The case of Carmelo Camilleri, who is indicted for the murder of Baron Sant Cassia in 1988, continued before madame justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera on Wednesday.

Today’s sitting had been intended to hear Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg testify about why her Office was insisting on pressing forward with the trial.

Attorney General is also refusing to issue a nolle prosequi - an order not to prosecute - despite the court having heard several psychiatrists testify that Camilleri was unable to testify due to severe cognitive impairment caused by a neurodegenerative condition.

However, when the sitting began, lawyer Kevin Valletta from the Attorney General's office informed the court that Buttigieg had other commitments involving a foreign delegation and was unable to attend Court.

Defence lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Kris Busietta pointed out that several psychiatrists had already established that the accused could not answer to the charges and neither could he communicate with his lawyers.

The Attorney General's Office informed the court that it would not contest the expert opinions expressed by the psychiatrists.

The judge adjourned the case to July 4 for submissions and give a final decision on whether the trial would commence and if so, when.