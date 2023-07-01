Man grievously injured in Swieqi after being hit by a car

A 35-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday night after he was hit by a car in Swieqi.

Police said that at around 11pm, the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after being hit by a Hyundai Matrix, driven by a 47-year-old man from San Ġwann, at Triq is-Sidra.

He was assisted by a medical team and then taken to the hospital in an ambulance, where he is currently being treated.

Police investigations are ongoing.