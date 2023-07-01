menu

Man grievously injured in Swieqi after being hit by a car

The 35-year-old is being treated at Mater Dei Hospital

luke_vella
1 July 2023, 9:40am
by Luke Vella

A 35-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday night after he was hit by a car in Swieqi.

Police said that at around 11pm, the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after being hit by a Hyundai Matrix, driven by a 47-year-old man from San Ġwann, at Triq is-Sidra.

He was assisted by a medical team and then taken to the hospital in an ambulance, where he is currently being treated.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.