Maccabi Haifa supporters plead guilty to causing Malta stadium mayhem

Two Maccabi Haifa supporters have admitted to charges in connection with an incident at the Centenary Stadium in Ta' Qali during a match against Ħamrun Spartans on Tuesday.

Israeli nationals Saleh Jawamis, 26 and Shachar Dekel, 23 were charged with making use of dangerous pyrotechnics without a police licence, participating in a riot, causing damage to the Centenary Stadium, threatening or throwing objects at people inside a sports venue and behaving abusively.

The defendants appeared before magistrate Ian Farrugia, assisted by a Hebrew interpreter.

The charges relate to the violent incidents which erupted during the match between Maccabi Haifa and Hamrun Spartans on Tuesday, when, early on in the first half, the game had to be paused after Maccabi fans launched flares towards the section of the stadium occupied by Ħamrun Spartans' fans.

Tensions had escalated again during the opening ten minutes of the second half when, with Maccabi leading two-nil, the visiting fans had once again ignited flares.

Ħamrun Spartans fans, seated just a few metres away, had reacted by throwing bottles of water at the Israeli fans before the police intervened to restore order.

Inspector Sarah Zerafa told the court this afternoon that the men had been arrested after being identified by stewards as having thrown flares onto the pitch.

Inspector Matthew Attard added that subsequent searches carried out on the men had recovered three flares, some concealed in his underwear, as well as balaclava masks.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.

Inspector Zerafa said the prosecution was not insisting on a custodial sentence, but suggested that the men be banned from football grounds in Malta for a year.

The court sentenced the men to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years, also ordering them to pay a €300 fine each. It also prohibited them from entering any sports ground for the next 12 months.

Inspector Matthew Attard and Sarah Zerafa prosecuted.

Inspector Lawyer Joseph P. Bonnici assisted the defendants as legal aid counsel.