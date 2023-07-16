Police locate vehicle involved in e-scooter hit-and-run incident, but no driver

A car which was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in Mrieħel in July has been found, the police said.

The accident had left a man, 41 from Finland, fighting for his life.

The victim was riding an e-scooter when he was hit by the car, which drove away from the scene.

The alleged vehicle used - a white Toyota Belta - has now been found, and damage compatible with the incident is eveident, the police said.

However, the search for the driver is ongoing.

Initially, police reported that the man had suffered serious injuries, but since then the man has been released from hospital.

A man who had witnessed the accident later took to Facebook, urging the public to provide any information they had about the accident to the police.

It was the witness who first spoke of a "white Toyota Belta" had driving away after hitting the man, leaving him injured under the scorching sun.