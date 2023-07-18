Man, 78, falls from balcony and sustains serious injuries
Elderly man hospitalised after incident at Marsaxlokk residence
On Monday, at approximately 7:15pm, the police were informed by Mater Dei Hospital that an elderly man had been admitted after an incident at his residence on Axtart Street, Marsaxlokk.
Upon conducting their investigation, it was revealed that the 78-year-old man had fallen from a balcony and was subsequently certified to have sustained serious injuries.
The police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are still ongoing.