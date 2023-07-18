menu

Man, 78, falls from balcony and sustains serious injuries

Elderly man hospitalised after incident at Marsaxlokk residence

karl_azzopardi
18 July 2023, 9:09am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo

On Monday, at approximately 7:15pm, the police were informed by Mater Dei Hospital that an elderly man had been admitted after an incident at his residence on Axtart Street, Marsaxlokk.

Upon conducting their investigation, it was revealed that the 78-year-old man had fallen from a balcony and was subsequently certified to have sustained serious injuries.

The police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are still ongoing.

