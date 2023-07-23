Five charged with involuntary homicide of Sofia, developers and architect granted bail

Five men and women have pleaded not guilty of the involuntary homicide of young Jean Paul Sofia, who died at the age of 19 in a Kordin construction collapse.

Sofia was killed in a construction site accident last December, after a three-storey building he was working at collapsed during construction works. Five men – three Albanian, a Maltese and a Bosnian were rescued by members of the Civil Protection Department.

All five accused pleaded not guilty. They were granted bail under strict conditions to deposit their passports with the court, and not leave the country.

The accused are: Matthew Schembri, 38, company director, from Birkirkara; Kurt Buhagiar, 39, employee from Naxxar; Adriana Zammit, 35 from Zabbar, architect; Milomir Jovicevic, 39, a construction worker and his wife Dijana, 39, with him a director in Milmar Construction Ltd..

The five were accused of causing the death of Jean Paul Sofia and injury to five other workers, now identified as Vladimir Laketic, Gentjan Carku, Lulzim Carku, Denis Carku, and Sammy David Curtis; and negligently caused a grievous injury to the five workers.

Architect Adriana Zammit alone was charged with failing in her duty to carry out works on the property in conformity with industry best practises and standards for the protection of the environment and immediate areas, its users and the general public.

Developer Matthew Schembri alone was accused of forgery of an authentic public or commercial document, through falsification of the signature of one John Muscat on the Commencement Notice at the building site; knowingly making use of the aforementioned forged document; knowingly giving false information (the Commencement Notice) to a public authority in order to obtain an advantage or benefit for himself or someone else; and making a second falsification or use of another falsified Commencement Notice.

Schembri and Kurt Buhagiar together, in their personal capacities and as directors of Allplus Limited and Schembri as director of White Frost Company Limited and Milomir Jovicevic in his personal capacity and as director of Milmar Construction Ltd and Dijana Jovicevic as director of Milmar Construction Ltd, were accused of failing in their duties as employers to ensure the safety of their employees, by failing to take all the necessary precautions to avoid physical damage, injury or death at the workplace.

Lawyers Joe Giglio and David Bonello are representing Isabelle Bonnici and John Sofia, the parents of the victim, as parte civile. Franco Debono, Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri are representing the developers, Kurt Buhagiar and Matthew Schembri. Steven Tonna Lowell is representing architect Adriana Zammit Lawyer Timothy Bartolo is representing contractor Miromir Jovicevic and his wife, who is a director of Jovicevic’s company, Milmar Construction.

Prosecuting inspectors Paul Camilleri and Antonello Magri told Madame Justice Natasha Galea Sciberras that all five accused had cooperated during the arrest and interrogation.

The prosecuting inspectors demanded that bail be refused, saying the charges carry up to 10 years’ imprisonment. “They are also grave because of the public outcry – not the media, but what the people out there are saying. We feel that if bail is given at this stage there will be an outcry.”

They said civilian witnesses who had refused to testify in the inquiry to avoid self-incrimination are now obliged to testify. They are construction workers, some of whom had also been injured in the incident. “Some testified [in the inquiry] and some refused to testify.”

Defence lawyer Franco Debono warned that the inspector’s arguments would “give rise to a dangerous situation”, where the courts start taking decisions on the basis of one of the parties organising a street protest. “That would be the breakdown of law and order.”

“Here we have two people who bought land to develop it... and this building collapsed. Worse than the financial loss, is the fact that a person also died in this collapse. This is an involuntary offence which they are accused of.”

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi said an analogous case was the death of Miriam Pace in the Hamrun house collapse. “We had the same charges, the same case... If someone tells us that there was no public outcry in that case, they are mistaken. The defendants in that case were arraigned after a month.”

Tonna Lowell said that the public outcry was about the issue of the public inquiry. “Frankly, there is absolutely no reason for an involuntary and technical offences that prevent Adriana Zammit from being granted bail.”

“I have no doubt that this court will not be conditioned by the outcry. Everyone has the right to protest,” Debono added. “But Tonna Lowell made an astute observation: the outcry was about the lack of public inquiry.”

He hinted that the State’s role in the tragedy will feature in the defence, at a later stage. “Inspector Camilleri was telling the truth when testifying about these people’s cooperation and this should eliminate the fear in the court’s mind of the risk of absconding. The risk of absconding did not start yesterday: it would have been ongoing for the past seven.”

After taking into account the nature of the charges, the circumstances of the case, noting that the civilian witnesses had already testified in the inquiry and did not flee, the Court upheld the request for bail.

Kurt Buhagiar will have to deposit ID card and passport in court, not leave the country without the permission of the court, not approach or contact any of the prosecution witnesses, and sign a bail book twice a week. His bail was secured by a €15,000 deposit and personal guarantee of €25,000. The same conditions apply for Schembri and Zammit.

Milomir Jovicevic was granted bail under the same conditions, but his pregnant wife Dijana will have to sign twice a week and will be denied travel without court permission. Her lawyer can apply for a change depending on her health. The reason why her bail conditions are less onerous is that she is only charged as a company director and not in her personal capacity.

The arrests took place late on Friday night, shortly after the police received a copy of the magisterial inquiry conclusion.

On Friday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced at Castille that he would be asking the AG to make the report public so that it can be published for the general public to read. The inquiry which was concluded in the wake of a controversial refusal by Abela and the entire Labour parliamentary group, comes almost eight months after Sofia's death.