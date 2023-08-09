Police find 30 sachets of suspected cocaine on man arrested in St Julian’s

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody last night in St Julian’s after sachets containing substances believed to be cocaine and cannabis were found in his possession.

The incident happened on Triq Santu Augustin when patrolling police officers observed the man acting in a suspicious manner, especially when they approached him.

The man tried to flee the scene when he saw the police officers approaching. However, he was arrested at a nearby hotel. He gained access to the hotel through a side entrance and tried to hide there.

The man tried to resist arrest, resulting in minor injuries for one of the police officers.

A subsequent search of the bag carried by the man yielded around 30 sachets containing a substance suspected to be cocaine, along with additional sachets containing a substance believed to be cannabis.

The search also uncovered a sum of cash in his possession.

The man is being kept under arrest while police investigate.