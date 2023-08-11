Police find 30 people residing in Malta illegally after bus inspections in Qawra, St Paul's Bay

Police have identified 30 people living in Malta illegally after inspections were carried out on buses in St Paul's Bay and Qawra.

Early on Friday morning, Police, as well as officials from the Detention Services Agency carried out patrols and inspections on a number of buses in the area, and rounded up 30 people who were residing in the country irregularly.

They were then taken to the detention centre where repatriation procedures commenced.

Police stated that this work will be ongoing in the days and weeks to come.