Police appeal for information about wanted man regarding investigation

Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of Juan Carlos Giulio Abela, who is wanted in relation to an ongoing investigation.

The police issued a statement on Friday urging anyone with information on Abela to speak with the police.

The public is encouraged to contact the police on Facebook or by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119.

Alternatively, individuals can visit the nearest police station and quote reference number 19/2023 when reporting any information related to Abela's whereabouts.

The police said that people can choose to remain anonymous when providing any information.