Attempted self-harm incident at police headquarters, stopped just in time

A man, being held at the police headquarters in Floriana, was hospitalised on Saturday night after attempting to harm himself.

The police say the incident happened around 9:45pm.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said that “prompt action” ensured that the 24-year-old man suffered slight injuries in what could have been a life-threatening situation.

A magisterial inquiry is being held by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, but no further details were given.