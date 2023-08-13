menu

Attempted self-harm incident at police headquarters, stopped just in time

Man hospitalised after attempting to self-harm at Floriana police headquarters

13 August 2023, 5:55pm
by Marianna Calleja
Police headquarters in Floriana
Police headquarters in Floriana

A man, being held at the police headquarters in Floriana, was hospitalised on Saturday night after attempting to harm himself.

The police say the incident happened around 9:45pm.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said that “prompt action” ensured that the 24-year-old man suffered slight injuries in what could have been a life-threatening situation.

A magisterial inquiry is being held by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, but no further details were given.

