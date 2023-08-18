Motorcyclist hospitalised in Żabbar traffic accident

A 26-year-old man from Qormi is in hospital with grievous injuries following a traffic collision in Żabbar on Wednesday.

According to police, the accident happened at 5:30pm in Triq is-Santwarju.

Initial investigations showed that there had been a collision between a Toyota Vitz, driven by a 36-year-old woman from Żabbar, and a Coopop motorcycle driven by the victim.

A medical team administered first aid on the victim and took him to hospital by ambulance, where his injuries were certified to be grievous.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has appointed an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.