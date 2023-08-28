Elderly couple hit by motorcycle in Naxxar accident

An elderly man sustained grievous injuries while a 20-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman suffered slight injuries, after a traffic accident at involving a motorcycle on Sunday in Naxxar.

The accident occurred at around 7:00pm in Triq il-Balal Naxxar, as the 20-year-old motorcycle driver accidentally struck the elderly pedestrians with his motorcycle.

The couple and the driver were all aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital in an ambulance. Later the 70-year-old man was certified as having sustained grievous injuries, while the woman and the 20-year-old sustained slight injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.