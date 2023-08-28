Elderly couple hit by motorcycle in Naxxar accident
The motorcycle driver and the elderly couple were all driven to hospital by ambulance for medical attention
An elderly man sustained grievous injuries while a 20-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman suffered slight injuries, after a traffic accident at involving a motorcycle on Sunday in Naxxar.
The accident occurred at around 7:00pm in Triq il-Balal Naxxar, as the 20-year-old motorcycle driver accidentally struck the elderly pedestrians with his motorcycle.
The couple and the driver were all aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital in an ambulance. Later the 70-year-old man was certified as having sustained grievous injuries, while the woman and the 20-year-old sustained slight injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.