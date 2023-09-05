Policeman bitten by dog after traffic incident is also under investigation, court told

A police sergeant who was allegedly bitten by a dog while engaged in fisticuffs with a motorist over a minor collision in Attard is also under investigation in connection with the incident, a court was told on Tuesday.

Prosecuting police Inspector Andrew Agius Bonello took the stand in the compilation of evidence against Ngeanya Evise Fombeh, a 31-year-old Cameroonian man who has resided in Malta for several years.

He had been arraigned on charges of grievously injuring an off-duty policeman during the August 18 scuffle.

Last week’s sitting took an unexpected turn after it emerged that a dog had actually inflicted the serious injuries.

The victim, an off-duty police sergeant, had testified last week.

“Friday before last, at around 6:30pm, I had been in my car with my son in Triq il Pitkali, and indicated my intention to turn on to Triq il Passolina…”

As he started to make the turn, he felt another vehicle press against his and stopped, he said.

“I got out of the car and told the other driver ‘aren’t you seeing the indicator? Are you stupid?’” he said. The other driver also got out of the car and a struggle ensued, in which the witness suffered some scratches and had his T-shirt torn. He exhibited photographs taken by his 15-year-old son, showing the torn clothing and documenting his injuries.

The witness had gone on to say that the grievous injuries he had suffered to the palm of his right hand had, in fact, been caused by a passer-by's dog which had attacked him while its owner had tried to break up the altercation.

The witness said he had grabbed the other driver by his collar and asked him whether he had a driving licence, after he allegedly resisted filling out the bumper-to-bumper collision paperwork.

Fombeh had allegedly covered the image on the licence with a finger, causing the off-duty officer to suspect that it was false.

Cross-examining the inspector on Tuesday, lawyer Franco Debono asked why the defendant had been charged with causing grievous injuries when the victim himself had told the police that he had been bitten by a dog.

“There was a bite but it was not the only injury on the victim’s right hand,” Inspector Agius Bonello replied.

Asked whether a doctor had been asked to classify the injury, the inspector explained that the doctor who had certified the officer in hospital had refused to clarify which injury was caused by the dog and which was caused by a human.

Under further questioning, the witness stated that the alleged victim was also being investigated by the police over his involvement in the incident.

Debono reserved further questions for a later stage.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo appointed a medico-legal expert to examine the alleged victim to ascertain whether the injuries were caused by the fight between the two drivers or whether the dog. The court announced that it will issue a decree as to whether there was sufficient prima facie evidence for Fombeh to stand trial on indictment after the expert submits his findings.

Inspectors Andrew Agius Bonello and Clayton Camilleri are prosecuting. Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb represented the defendant.