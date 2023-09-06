Man hospitalised after falling from ladder in Birżebbuġa
52-year-old suffers grievous injuries after falling from a ladder while carrying out works at a private residence
A 52-year-old man was hospitalised after he fell from a ladder at a private residence on Wednesday.
The accident happened at around 1:30pm in Triq San Edwardu, Birżebbuġa.
Preliminary investigations by the police showed the man, who is suffering from grievous injuries, fell a height of around one storey.
Police investigations are ongoing.