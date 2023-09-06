menu

Man hospitalised after falling from ladder in Birżebbuġa

52-year-old suffers grievous injuries after falling from a ladder while carrying out works at a private residence

karl_azzopardi
6 September 2023, 4:29pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Mater Dei Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A 52-year-old man was hospitalised after he fell from a ladder at a private residence on Wednesday.

The accident happened at around 1:30pm in Triq San Edwardu, Birżebbuġa.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the man, who is suffering from grievous injuries, fell a height of around one storey.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

