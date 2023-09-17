Elderly motorcyclist hospitalised after Żebbuġ collision

menu

An elderly man was hospitalised on Sunday morning after being injured in a traffic accident in Triq il-Belt Valletta, Ħaż-Żebbuġ

17 September 2023, 1:11pm
by Marianna Calleja
Photo: Uffiċċju tal-Komunikazzjoni, Il-Korp tal-Pulizija ta’ Malta.
An elderly man was hospitalised on Sunday morning after being injured in a traffic accident in Triq il-Belt Valletta, Ħaż-Żebbuġ. 

The 73-year-old male from Imqabba had been driving a Honda CBR motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a Kia Ceed driven by a 41-year-old woman from Mellieħa.

Police said the accident happened around 11:00am.

The motorcyclist was assisted on-site by a medical team and later transported to Mater Dei where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Duty magistrate Victor Axiak has opened a magisterial inquiry, while police investigations are underway.

