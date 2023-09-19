Woman hospitalised in Birżebbuġa traffic accident

A 35-year-old woman was hospitalised on Monday afternoon after she was involved in a traffic accident in Birżebbuġa.

The police said the accident happened at around 4:15pm in Triq Birżebbuġa.

Preliminary investigations show the victim was riding passenger on a Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 42-year-old man, which was involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris driven by a 42-year-old woman. All those involved live in Birżebbuġa.

The 35-year-old was administered first-aid before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.