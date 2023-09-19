menu

Woman hospitalised in Birżebbuġa traffic accident

35-year-old woman onboard motorcycle involved in accident suffers grievous injuries

karl_azzopardi
19 September 2023, 8:25am
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Mater Dei Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Mater Dei Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

A 35-year-old woman was hospitalised on Monday afternoon after she was involved in a traffic accident in Birżebbuġa.

The police said the accident happened at around 4:15pm in Triq Birżebbuġa.

Preliminary investigations show the victim was riding passenger on a Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 42-year-old man, which was involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris driven by a 42-year-old woman. All those involved live in Birżebbuġa.

The 35-year-old was administered first-aid before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.