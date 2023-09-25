Man deported under arrest to Nigeria after serving prison sentences

A man from Nigeria has been deported back to his home country after serving consecutive prison sentences in relation to importing drugs and wounding a Correctional Officer.

He was deported under arrest and escorted from Malta to Nigeria by flight. The deportation was carried out by police with assistance from the detention services.

Apart from being deported, the man has been ordered not to return to Malta.

This operation was part of efforts by the immigration police to deport people who were found to be living in Malta illegally. This includes people who have served prison sentences after being found guilty by the Court.