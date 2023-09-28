Two men injured following an argument in Paceville

Two men were injured on Thursday morning following a row in Paceville.

Police were called to the area at 3am, and found a Libyan man, 41, with facial injuries,

The man told police that he was arguing with a man, who left the scene when police arrived.

While the man spoke to the police, other police officers spotted a 27-year-old with some injuries, around Spinola Garden. The man, British, admitted he was also involved in a row.

Police said the two men had argued when a glass bottle was allegedly used as a weapon.

Both men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police investigations are underway.