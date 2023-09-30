menu

Two grievously injured in separate traffic accidents

Italian man and motorcyclist injured in traffic accidents in Gżira and Santa Venera

30 September 2023, 11:39am
by Staff Reporter
The two men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital where they were certified to have suffered from grievous injuries (File photo)

A 61-year-old Italian man and 37-year-old motorcyclist were hospitalised with grievous injuries after they were involved in two separate traffic accidents on Friday, police said.

The Italian man was run over in Triq ix-Xatt, Gżira by a Peugeot 508 driven by a 33-year-old man from Marsaskala. The accident happened at around 7pm and a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital gave first assistance.

The second accident happened two hours later in Triq il-Lunzjata, Santa Venera when a Kymco Agility motorcycle was involved in a crash with a Kia Avella driven by a 68-year-old man from Msida. The male motorcyclist also from Msida was hospitalised.

Police investigations into the accidents are ongoing.

