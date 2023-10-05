Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing, as police are asking the public for information on his whereabouts.

Heinz Justine De Guino was last seen near Marsaskala, and police say that he may be wearing a light blue school uniform or dark clothing.

Anyone who has information about the boy's whereabouts is urged to report to the police by calling 21224001 or 119, where one can pass on information anonymously.

One can also pass on information at the nearest police station.