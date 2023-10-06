Relatives of Naxxar traffic accident victim have compensation request turned down

Relatives of Johanna Boni, who died in a motorcycle accident in Naxxar seven years ago, were denied compensation for funeral-related issues by the courts.

Johanna Boni, aged 26, tragically passed away on January 5, 2016, in Labour Road, Naxxar.

The truck driver involved, 53-year-old Carmel Cauchi, was acquitted as the court found him not responsible for the accident.

The victim's parents, Salvatore and Josephine Boni, filed a Constitutional case against Mater Dei Hospital's Chief Executive, the Health Minister, the State Advocate, and funeral commissioner Anna Falzon.

They had commissioned Falzon to handle their daughter's funeral and specified that she be buried in a red dress and silver shoes. However, Falzon advised keeping the coffin closed due to Johanna Boni's severe injuries.

The funeral happened on January 9, 2016, and she was buried in Mosta.

In January 2018, Johanna's grandfather passed away and was to be buried in the same grave.

When they opened Johanna's coffin, they discovered she had been buried in a body bag, and the specified clothes were left in a corner of the coffin.

David Grima, the mortuary's manager, explained that sometimes a body is placed in a body bag due to its condition.

John Cassar, a supervisor at the mortuary, stated that when the deceased isn't dressed as specified, it's due to the grave condition of the body.

Falzon claimed she had given the provided clothes to the mortuary workers and was unaware that they weren't used.

Judge Anna Felice expressed sympathy for the family's loss and their desire to have Johanna dressed in the chosen clothes. However, she noted that the severe nature of Johanna Boni's injuries made it impossible to dress the body.

The judge added that the family wasn't informed about this to spare them further pain. The Constitutional Court rejected the Boni family's request.