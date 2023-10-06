Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Tarxien

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Tarxien.

The accident occurred in Triq San Anard, Tarxien at around 6:30am.

The victim, an Albanian national living in Tarxien, was hit by a Toyota Yaris being driven by a 24-year-old man from Żejtun.

The victim was aided by a medical team and was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is informed of the case and has launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are still ongoing.