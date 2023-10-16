Footballer admits to using counterfeit passport to travel out of Malta

A footballer with a local team will be sentenced later this month after admitting to using falsified travel documents.

Inspector Hubert Gerada arraigned Desire Koiba, 24, a Guinean national residing in Għaxaq, before Magistrate Abigail Critien on Monday evening.

Wearing a jacket bearing the Malta Football Association logo, Koiba, a footballer who up till recently played for Vittoriosa Stars FC, had been arrested after attempting to use a counterfeit passport to travel from Malta. When asked by the court, Koiba confirmed that he was currently employed.

He was charged with falsifying or tampering with a passport, knowingly making use of a false ID card and unauthorised possession of a falsified passport.

A guilty plea was entered on Koiba’s behalf by lawyer Joe Brincat, who represented the defendant as legal aid counsel. The defendant confirmed his plea when given the opportunity to change.

Inspector Gerada insisted on an effective prison sentence. “He knew he was in the Schengen area and tried to obtain a false document to travel to other countries in the Schengen area.”

Brincat said a six-month prison sentence is usually imposed in such cases. He takes responsibility for his actions. He obtained a counterfeit Italian ID card in Italy.

The court adjourned the case for judgement to October 25. Koiba will be remanded in custody till then.