Port worker dies following collision in October

A 58-year-old man from Marsaskala has died following an accident at the Freeport on 20 October.

On the day of the accident, local authorities received reports of the accident involving two vehicles used for transporting containers at Freeport, Birżebbuġa.

The victim was operating one of these vehicles when it collided with another vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man from Rabat. Sources told MaltaToday that the victim was brain-dead following the accident.

On Thursday morning, flags at the Freeport were flying at half-mast.

Magistrate Gabrielle Vella had initiated an inquiry into the incident.