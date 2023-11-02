menu

Port worker dies following collision in October

On the day of the accident, local authorities received reports of the accident involving two vehicles used for transporting containers at Freeport, Birżebbuġa

matthew_farrugia
2 November 2023, 12:08pm
by Matthew Farrugia
The victim of the 20 October accident is Raymond Mifsud
A 58-year-old man from Marsaskala has died following an accident at the Freeport on 20 October.

On the day of the accident, local authorities received reports of the accident involving two vehicles used for transporting containers at Freeport, Birżebbuġa.

The victim was operating one of these vehicles when it collided with another vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man from Rabat. Sources told MaltaToday that the victim was brain-dead following the accident.

On Thursday morning, flags at the Freeport were flying at half-mast.

Magistrate Gabrielle Vella had initiated an inquiry into the incident. 

 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
